Former Kay County commissioners charged with misconduct

Two former county commissioners in Oklahoma have been charged with misconduct.
Former Kay County Commissioner Tyson Rowe was charged Friday with a felony count of racketeering, felony counts of embezzlement and misdemeanor counts of willful violation of law regulating official conduct.
Former Kay County Commissioner Dee Schieber was charged with misdemeanor counts of willful violation of law regulating official conduct.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2nToTit ) reports that an audit alleges Rowe engaged in a series of improper transactions that involved self-dealing and that the two commissioners violated competitive bidding laws in the way they awarded several million in public construction and reconstruction projects from July 2011 through January 2015.
Rowe is scheduled to appear in court April 14 and Schieber is scheduled to appear April 17.
Rowe's attorney declined to comment. Schieber's attorney couldn't be reached for comment.
