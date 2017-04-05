Applications being accepted for Mohave County judge vacancy

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says his office has started accepting applications for a vacant judicial position on the Mohave County Superior Court.
The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Steven Conn.
Applications will be accepted until May 4.
Applicants must be at least 30 years and less than 65 years of age, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, a resident of Arizona for five years prior to taking office and a resident of Mohave County for at least one year prior to taking office.
