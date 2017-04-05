National Politics

April 5, 2017 5:41 AM

New Mexico governor makes quick trip to Tennessee

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to return to New Mexico after a quick trip to Tennessee.

The governor's office confirmed that Martinez traveled to Nashville on Tuesday to speak at a law enforcement conference hosted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The focus of the two-term Republican was on encouraging women to take up leadership roles in public safety.

A former prosecutor and the nation's only Latina governor, Martinez joined officials from Minnesota, Michigan and elsewhere for the conference.

Martinez's travel was paid for by Tennessee. She was returning to New Mexico on Wednesday.

