State wants court to again block newspaper from reporting

The chief justice of New Jersey's Supreme Court has turned away the state's request to again block a newspaper from reporting on a child services complaint involving a kindergarten student who brought drugs to school twice.
The state had sought a stay of a judge's order from last week that lifted the ban on the Trentonian reporting on the case.
Judge Lawrence De Bello ruled last Monday that he found no evidence to support the state's argument that a reporter for the Trentonian newspaper illegally obtained the complaint from the boy's mother.
Government lawyers say child welfare complaints must be kept confidential under state law.
