Ducey signs bill allowing lawsuits for licensing roadblocks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing people who believe state occupational licensing requirements are too onerous to sue to have the regulations overturned.
Ducey hailed the passage of the law sponsored by Republican Sen. Nancy Barto and backed by the Goldwater Institute. He said in a statement after Wednesday's signing that government too often imposes unnecessary barriers protecting "entrenched interests" at the expense of workers.
The "Right to Earn a Living Act" also requires reviews if people believe an occupational licensing rule exceeds requirements under state law. Such rules must fulfill a public health, safety or welfare concern.
Ducey has been pushing back against state regulations and licensing boards. Last week he signed an executive order requiring boards to justify rules that might be employment roadblocks.
