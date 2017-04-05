Cook County officials urge precautions during storm

Cook County officials are offering tips for how people can protect themselves and their property from the high winds that the National Weather Service says are coming.
In a news release, the county's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in anticipation for this week's storm says residents should do things like bring patio furniture and potted plants indoors and secure doors and windows to prevent winds that could reach 60 mph from ripping them off their hinges.
People are also advised to be on the alert for flying debris. The department also asks that anyone who sees a downed power line to call police or the local utility company emergency line immediately and avoid touching anything — including cars and tree branches — that the power line is touching.
