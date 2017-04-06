Illinois man jailed for bilking acquaintance forms 2 PACs

An Illinois man sentenced to 10 years in prison for bilking a female acquaintance has started two political action committees from behind bars.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2oL3BDF ) Angelo Pesce (PEY'-shee) lists his mailing address as the Taylorville Correctional Center in central Illinois.
Papers filed last week with the Federal Election Commission identify the 51-year-old Pesce as the treasurer and agent of one PAC with a vulgarity in title and another that references pedophilia.
As a convicted felon and inmate Pesce can't vote. However, there is no law barring him from starting a PAC.
Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson says the department is aware of Pesce's actions. She said Pesce is responsible for complying with the law governing PACs.
Pesce pleaded guilty to theft by deception in 2006. He went on the lam afterward and was arrested in Detroit in 2014.
