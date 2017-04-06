Judge rules in favor of same-sex discriminated by landlord

A Colorado federal judge has ruled that a landlord who refused to rent property to a same-sex couple over concerns about their relationship was in violation of state and federal laws.
The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2o1g06m ) U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore ruled in favor of Rachel and Tanya Smith and their two minor children in their case against Deepika Avanti Wednesday. After the Smiths' toured Avanti's apartments in Gold Hill, she sent them emails saying she could not do business with them over fears of what residents would say about her given the Smiths' same-sex relationship. The emails were used in the case.
The judge says Avanti's actions violated the Federal Housing Act and the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.
Avanti said in a 2016 interview her decision was due to the Smiths' hyper children and that their sexuality was not a factor.
