April 7, 2017 2:40 AM

California may adopt state dinosaur

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California may soon have a state dinosaur.

Lawmakers in the state Assembly voted Thursday to make a duckbill dinosaur called Augustynolophus morrisi the official dinosaur of California.

Fossilized remains of the creature have been found only in California. Seven other states and Washington, D.C., already have state dinosaurs.

California already has 33 state insignia including a state lichen — lace lichen — and a state fabric, denim.

The bill also requires approval from the state Senate and the governor.

