April 07, 2017 11:37 PM

Los Angeles police shoot man after 3 stabbed on Skid Row

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a man suspected of stabbing three people was shot and injured by police officers on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD says the officers were responding to a report of one stabbing at about noon Friday when a report of a second one a few blocks away came in. At the second scene, the officers saw the man stab a third person.

Witnesses say police shot the man when he refused to obey their commands.

All four people were taken to hospitals. Their exact conditions were unclear.

Police say the officers recovered the stabbing weapon and are investigating.

