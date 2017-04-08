National Politics

Sioux City police add LGBTQ liaison to force

The Associated Press
SIOUX CITY, Iowa

The Sioux City Police Department has named its first liaison to the LGBTQ community.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2o2t6k9 ) that the department has announced Officer Brooke Davies has taken the position to promote communication and cooperation between the police and individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning.

Davies joined the department in August 2012 and is currently assigned to the special traffic enforcement program.

Chief Doug Young said the position is an extension of the department's community policing approach, which attempts to build relationships with people in local neighborhoods. He said it's a move other police departments around the country have made.

