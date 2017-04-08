Police: 2 killed in Ozark highway crash involving 4 vehicles

Police say two people are dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles in Ozark.
The Dothan Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2ojomsm ) the crash happened late Friday morning near the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Alabama Highway 123.
A news release by Ozark police said two men were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 57-year-old Dewitt Ray Pierce of Ozark and 63-year-old Daniel Lea Day of Montgomery. Police said the men were traveling in separate vehicles.
Ozark police are investigating the deadly collision and said the cause was not immediately known.
