Bismarck public schools targets classroom needs

A $57.5 million bond approved by Bismarck voters on March 7 will be used by the city's public schools to target classroom needs.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nT1y2z) reports the bond includes school construction projects that will be targeting the middle schools and spread over five years.
Money will be allocated for new additions at middle schools, Century High School, and will allow for renovations at the Bismarck High School.
Over the next five years the booming district is expected to see 977 more high school students and 530 more students at the middle schools.
Superintendent Tamara Uselman says student enrollment isn't anticipated to plateau until it hits 14,500 or 15,000 students. The district is projected to reach 14,500 in 2021.
Comments