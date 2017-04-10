National Politics

April 10, 2017 2:26 AM

Longtime prosecutor appointed circuit judge in Kentucky

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

A longtime prosecutor in western Kentucky has been appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin to serve as a circuit judge in a four-county circuit.

Bevin selected Timothy Ray "Tim" Coleman of Morgantown as a circuit judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit covering Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties.

The governor's office says Coleman has served as commonwealth's attorney for 16 years. He's a former president of the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorney Association. In 2009, Coleman was named "Outstanding Commonwealth's Attorney" by Kentucky's attorney general.

Coleman is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky College of Law. His legal experience also includes two years as Butler County attorney and a stint as a partner for a Lexington law firm.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service 2:47

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:13

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition 1:10

75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos