April 11, 2017 4:12 AM

Important events in Bentley's tenure as Alabama governor

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A timeline of key events in Robert Bentley's tenure as Alabama governor:

Jan. 27, 2011: After being elected to two terms in the Alabama House, the dermatologist and one-time Baptist deacon is inaugurated after running on a platform of increasing jobs and not accepting a salary until the state reaches full employment.

April 27, 2011: Bentley declares a state of emergency after dozens of tornadoes strike the state, killing more than 250 people.

July 2, 2012: Helps announce the decision by Airbus to construct an aircraft assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama.

Dec. 23, 2013: Bentley says his administration has saved taxpayers $1 billion, setting up a pillar of his re-election campaign.

March 2014: First lady Dianne Bentley secretly records a phone call between Bentley and a woman, presumably aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

Nov. 4, 2014: Bentley easily wins re-election for second four-year term.

Aug. 28, 2015: Dianne Bentley files for divorce after 50 years of marriage.

March 22, 2016: Bentley fires Spencer Collier as head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

March 23, 2016: Collier publicly alleges a romantic relationship between Bentley and Mason; Bentley acknowledges personal mistakes but denies having a sexual affair with Mason.

April 6, 2017: Alabama Ethics Commission finds probable cause that Bentley violated ethics and campaign finance laws amid scandal.

April 7, 2017: Bentley appears outside Alabama Capitol to say he will not resign.

April 10, 2017: Bentley resigns and pleads guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges on the first day of a legislative hearing that could lead to his impeachment.

