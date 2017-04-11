Probe finds no evidence college trustee was hacked

Investigators can't find any evidence that a New Jersey community college trustee's Twitter account was hacked.
Brookdale Community College Trustee Joseph DiBella resigned last month following accusations of liking tweets that used racial slurs to refer to President Barack Obama and mentioned Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a sexually explicit manner.
In a letter, the Monmouth County's Prosecutor's Office said "an exhaustive six month investigation" came up with nothing to support his complaint of hacking.
DiBella disagreed with the prosecutor's office findings. In an email to the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2p2y7sN ), DiBella said he hired a "national forensic technology company" that concluded he did not "like" the offensive social media posts.
DiBella's statement did not name the firm.
