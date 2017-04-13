Judge clears way for ex-treasurer's sentencing on Monday

A judge has officially cleared the way for Monday's sentencing of Norfolk's former treasurer.
WAVY-TV reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2p9uLEm) that a federal judge denied all remaining motions filed by Anthony Burfoot's defense attorney. They included motions for a new trial on corruption charges and the acquittal of some counts.
Burfoot is scheduled to be sentenced Monday at a federal court in Norfolk. He was found guilty in December of selling his votes while he served on City Council and for lying about it.
Prosecutors had said Burfoot got more than $400,000 for favorable votes and other assistance on development projects. Developers testified that they gave Burfoot cash, a luxury automobile and use of a beach house. Bank records showed he deposited $56,000 in cash over five years.
Comments