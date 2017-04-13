Search underway for man who leapt into river during pursuit

Authorities are looking for a man who jumped off a bridge into the Kansas River last week while fleeing from law enforcement.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said Wednesday that he thinks the man remains in the river. Highway patrol aircraft and sheriff's office and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism watercraft have been used in the search. Law enforcement officers and police dogs also have looked on the ground.
Riat says the man jumped from the bridge northeast of Paxico when the pursuit ended with him crashing into a patrol car. The man was being sought in connection with an alleged auto theft in Wamego.
Riat says he won't release the missing man's name "until positive identification has been made."
