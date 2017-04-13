National Politics

April 13, 2017 8:29 PM

GOP hopefuls for Virginia governor show varied debate styles

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press

Three Republicans vying to be governor of Virginia are showing markedly different styles ahead of the June primary.

At a candidate debate Thursday at Liberty University, frontrunner Ed Gillespie largely ignored attacks from his opponents and focused his pitch on improving the state's economy.

Corey Stewart, a one-time chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign in Virginia, positioned him as a politically incorrect fighter who would curb illegal immigration.

And State Sen. Frank Wagner said he was the only candidate with the know-how and courage to fix the state's real problems, including a need to raise the state's gas tax to pay for transportation projects.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states set to elect new governors this year and the high-profile contests could provide a window into Trump's popularity.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family and loved ones of homicide victim Jason Boykin share memories

Family and loved ones of homicide victim Jason Boykin share memories 2:33

Family and loved ones of homicide victim Jason Boykin share memories
Watch as Blackhawk crew practices rescue from Chattahoochee River 1:00

Watch as Blackhawk crew practices rescue from Chattahoochee River
Learning about Jesus one step at a time 1:34

Learning about Jesus one step at a time

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos