Hawaii panel asks state to prepare for North Korea attack

Hawaii lawmakers want state officials to update plans for coping with a nuclear attack as North Korea develops nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that can reach the islands.
The state House public safety committee unanimously passed a resolution Thursday.
Committee Vice Chairman Matt LoPresti says he's not trying to spread fear. But he wants the public to know the government is taking steps to protect them in the worst case scenario.
He's aiming to get state funding to re-equip Cold War-era fallout shelters.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Executive Officer Toby Clairmont showed lawmakers a response plan from 1985 that hasn't been updated since.
He says there's also a need to educate the public about what they can do for themselves.
The resolution next goes to the Finance Committee.
Comments