Open burning banned on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is prohibiting open burning this spring on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan.
The heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River is prone to wildfires before the spring green-up.
Wildlife Resource Management Supervisor Bill Haase says all open burning including campfires is banned until further notice. The use of portable grills is allowed but extreme caution is advised.
The Oahe Wildlife Management Area covers 25 square miles in portions of Burleigh, Emmons, and Morton counties.
