National Politics

April 16, 2017 10:14 AM

Contentious election law bill up for public hearing in House

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Members of the public have a final chance to weigh in on a hotly debated bill adding new requirements for voters to prove their eligibility.

The House is holding a hearing on the legislation Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Representatives Hall.

The bill has already passed the Senate with Republican support. Backers of the bill say it's aimed at ensuring only people who actually live in New Hampshire will vote here, but detractors say it will disenfranchise voters, particularly people without a fixed address.

Anyone registering within 30 days of an election, or on Election Day, will be required to provide some type of state-approved proof that they live in New Hampshire. That could include a driver's license or a lease, among other items.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 0:55

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:04

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park
Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family 3:34

Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos