National Politics

April 16, 2017 10:14 AM

Ethics official wants to close 'revolving door'

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The executive director of Maine's ethics commission wants to prohibit all compensated lobbying by former lawmakers in their first year after public service.

The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices are set to discuss on Tuesday possible legislation to close the "revolving door" from legislative work to lobbying.

Executive Director Jonathan Wayne said the proposal follows the Maine AFL-CIO hiring former Democratic state Rep. Adam Goode. Goode said he worked below the law's eight-hour monthly limit for paid lobbying work.

Wayne said he was "disappointed" the AFL-CIO hired Goode, and said the commission cautioned hiring Goode could weaken confidence in lobbying restrictions.

Ethics commissioners will also consider $300 penalties against Democratic Rep. Dillon Bates for not returning clean election funds on time and commingling funds with personal money.

