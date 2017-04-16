National Politics

April 16, 2017 10:19 AM

8-year-old swimmer missing off Florida beach

The Associated Press
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla.

Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off Florida's Atlantic coast.

Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief of Administration Liz Driskell says the Coast Guard and the sheriff's office have joined the search Sunday morning off New Smyrna Beach.

The boy went missing Saturday. Driskell told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pFjU4s ) that Saturday was a busy day for lifeguards at the crowded beach. Eleven people needed rescuing from the rough surf, including one woman taken to a hospital.

Driskell said numerous jelly fish stings also were reported, including one person who needed medical treatment after a "minor reaction."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 0:55

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:04

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park
Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family 3:34

Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos