National Politics

April 16, 2017 10:22 AM

Proposal seeks change in how state draws political districts

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The next U.S. Census isn't too far away and Beacon Hill lawmakers are already thinking about what it might mean for redistricting in Massachusetts.

On Thursday, a legislative committee will hold a hearing on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the way the state redraws legislative and congressional districts in accordance with Census results every ten years.

The amendment calls for taking redistricting authority away from the Legislature and giving it to an independent commission. Critics of the current process say it has often become too politicized.

But any change would be extremely difficult to make. The proposed legislative amendment must win support from the House and Senate in two successive legislative sessions, and later be approved by a majority of voters.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 0:55

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:04

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park
Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family 3:34

Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos