National Politics

April 16, 2017 10:24 AM

Marches being planned to protest Trump science policies

The Associated Press
NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Connecticut's two U.S. senators will join labor, religious and environmental groups to urge residents to stand up against President Donald Trump's policies on the environment and climate change.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are scheduled to appear Tuesday with the Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs in New Haven to raise awareness about upcoming protest marches being held in Connecticut and Washington, D.C.

On April 22, Earth Day, there will be a March for Science held in Hartford and New Haven to coincide with the major march in Washington. The events are supposed to show support for science and the role it plays in health, safety, economics and government.

There are also plans to bus Connecticut residents to the People's Climate March in Washington on April 29.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 0:55

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:04

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park
Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family 3:34

Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos