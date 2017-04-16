National Politics

April 16, 2017 2:43 PM

Utah governor's half-brother accused of child rape

The Associated Press
PROVO, Utah

The half-brother of Utah's governor is now facing new charges of child rape, as he remains in prison for a child-luring case.

Utah County court records show 59-year-old Paul Gordon Peters was charged April 5 with 11 counts of sexual abuse of a child, sodomy on a child and rape of a child.

No attorney was listed for Peters.

Authorities say a woman reported that Peters had sexually abused her in the early 2000s when he was dating her mother, which began when the victim was 7 years old.

Peters was sentenced to prison in December after authorities say he sought a sexual liaison with an underage girl.

Gov. Gary Herbert's office has declined to comment, though it has reiterated that the half-siblings were raised in different homes.

