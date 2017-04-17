National Politics

April 17, 2017 2:46 AM

Tennessee joins states urging court to reinstate travel ban

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee is joining more than a dozen other states in urging an appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, a Collierville Republican considering a bid for governor next year, lauded Attorney General Herbert Slatery's office for filing a brief with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The states argue the ban falls within the president's authority to block foreigners from the U.S. They also reject the argument that it targets Muslims.

Norris last year sponsored legislation to allow the General Assembly to hire its own attorneys to file a legal challenge seeking to halt the federal refugee resettlement program in Tennessee after Slatery and Gov. Bill Haslam declined to sue over the issue.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 17 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 17 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 1:02

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 17 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose
Tips for the perfect boudin, special sauce and pork shoulder at Paddle South 2:50

Tips for the perfect boudin, special sauce and pork shoulder at Paddle South
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 0:55

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos