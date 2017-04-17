National Politics

April 17, 2017 5:33 AM

Bernie Sanders kicks off cross-country tour in Maine

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is launching a cross-country tour in Maine.

The Vermont senator and National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will appear together on Monday in Maine, where Sanders won the Democratic presidential caucus. The 10-day tour will take them from Portland, Maine, to Florida and to Arizona, Montana and Nevada.

Sanders said the goal is to revitalize the Democratic Party and to fight the agenda of Republican President Donald Trump.

Sanders is launching the campaign-style road show in a state where he enjoys broad support.

He drew thousands to a rally at the civic center in Portland in July 2015, showing he was more than a fringe candidate. In the end, he earned nearly two-thirds of the ballots cast in Maine's Democratic presidential caucuses to beat Hillary Clinton.

