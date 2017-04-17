National Politics

April 17, 2017 10:02 PM

State lawmakers hold hearings on gun control measures

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

Oregon lawmakers have held hearings for several gun control proposals, taking passionate testimony from backers and supporters.

The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/SgU7Uo ) gun control proposals with hearings held Monday are less wide-ranging than a 2015 expansion of gun sale background checks.

Senate Bill 797 would require a background check actually be completed before a gun sale could be made.

Senate Bill 868 would allow someone to seek a protection order for an immediate family member believed to be a suicide risk or a threat to others. If granted, the person would have to surrender guns and ammunition and would be prohibited from buying a gun for a year.

Senate Bill 764 makes an assortment of gun law changes including that a person must take an in-person shooting training course to obtain a concealed handgun permit.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard 6:13

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard
Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign 1:54

Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign
Wheelchair-bound friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 16:24

Wheelchair-bound friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos