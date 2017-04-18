National Politics

April 18, 2017 1:07 AM

Providence moves forward on police anti-profiling initiative

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

City leaders in Providence are considering a sweeping new ordinance that would ban racial profiling by police.

A city council panel voted 5-0 on Monday night to send the measure to the full council as early as this week.

The proposal also would establish strict new controls on how police can conduct traffic and pedestrian stops, set limits on the use of a gang database, mandate new policies on the use of body cameras and empower a civilian review board.

Activists have been fighting since 2014 to pass what's known as the Community Safety Act, and recently made compromises with city leaders. The city's public safety commissioner has expressed reservations about some details of the proposal.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard 6:13

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard
Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign 1:54

Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign
Wheelchair-bound friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 16:24

Wheelchair-bound friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos