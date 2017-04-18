National Politics

April 18, 2017 8:53 AM

Man jailed after threat to blow up Indiana courthouse

The Associated Press
JASPER, Ind.

Authorities say a 38-year-old man is jailed after threatening to blow up a courthouse in southern Indiana.

The Jasper Police Department says Keith E. Markle Jr. of Huntingburg was spotted Monday on the front lawn of the Dubois County Courthouse acting aggressively toward people and making threats to blow up the building. No injuries were reported.

Police say Markle was taken into custody and jailed on preliminary charges of intimidation and a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license.

The Dubois County clerk's office says Markle is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. He didn't have a lawyer on record early Tuesday.

