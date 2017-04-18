National Politics

April 18, 2017 10:22 AM

Democrat Parisi not running for Wisconsin governor

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Democrat Joe Parisi has decided against running for governor.

Parisi said in an interview Tuesday that he's decided he can have more of an impact continuing to serve as Dane County executive rather than being governor over what he calls an "extremely dysfunctional" state government.

Parisi is the latest in a line of Democrats to decide against running. Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to seek a third term in 2018.

Parisi says his decision doesn't mean that Democrats can't defeat Walker. He says "stronger candidates have been taken down."

He says Democrats need to get back to their core message that they are for working people and cultivating candidates who can deliver it.

Parisi is being sworn in Tuesday to his second full term as county executive.

