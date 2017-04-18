National Politics

April 18, 2017 10:22 AM

North Dakota Legislature passes bodily fluid-assault bill

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Legislature has passed a bill that would that extends criminal penalties for anyone who attacks health care and emergency workers with a bodily fluid.

The House passed the measure 76-16 on Tuesday. The Senate gave it a unanimous vote Monday.

It's already a crime in North Dakota for an inmate or someone in police custody to strike a peace or correctional officer with bodily fluids. The measure now makes it a crime to assault health care and emergency workers.

Violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard 4:43

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard
Young readers at Girls Inc. talk about their new library at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue 2:06

Young readers at Girls Inc. talk about their new library at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue
Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard 6:13

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos