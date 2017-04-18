National Politics

April 18, 2017 10:24 AM

Wealthy donors boost Perriello's fundraising to head of pack

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Democrat Tom Perriello, an insurgent candidate for Virginia governor, outraised his opponents last quarter with big help from a wealthy donors like hedge-fund billionaire George Soros and the global activist group Avaaz.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show Perriello raised $2.2 million since he got in the race in January, with about half coming from four donors.

His opponent in the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, reported raising $1.5 million. Northam could not raise money during the 45-day legislative session earlier this year.

Ed Gillespie led the Republican gubernatorial field, raising $1.9 million. That includes $25,000 each from former President George W. Bush and former White House aide Karl Rove.

Republican Corey Stewart raised $300,000 and state Sen. Frank Wagner raised $60,000.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard 4:43

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard
Young readers at Girls Inc. talk about their new library at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue 2:06

Young readers at Girls Inc. talk about their new library at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue
Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard 6:13

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos