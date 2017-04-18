National Politics

April 18, 2017 11:59 AM

Bellevue City Council approves first men's homeless shelter

The Associated Press
BELLEVUE, Wash.

The Bellevue City Council has narrowly approved the area's first permanent homeless shelter for men, but it's taking 45 days to continue to research other possible locations due to concerns from upset neighbors.

KING-TV reports (https://goo.gl/ainMPc ) that homeless advocates and nearby residents turned out it force for the 4-3 vote Monday. Supporters and city staff say the shelter is badly needed, and the location in the Eastgate neighborhood is suitable because of its proximity to transit and a county health facility.

But neighbors say it's too close to their homes, a wooded area and the Bellevue College Campus.

Grant money is expected to cover most of the $23 million cost, with the shelter due to open sometime in 2020.

Bellevue has had a shelter open during winter months, but it's had to move repeatedly in recent years.

