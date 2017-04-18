National Politics

April 18, 2017 8:49 PM

Phoenix police say a sergeant among 5 injured in a car crash

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities say a veteran Phoenix police sergeant is among five people who have been injured in a car accident.

They say all five people were transported to hospitals Tuesday afternoon and their injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Authorities say the sergeant driving the police SUV was on duty and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the SUV collided with a sedan that then struck a family of three walking on a sidewalk.

They say one of the adults was injured and the 5 month-old child in a stroller suffered a broken arm.

Police say the sedan was driven by a man who had his 5-year-old daughter seated inside.

They both were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police say the names of the five people injured aren't immediately available.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church 2:25

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church
Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar 1:36

Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos