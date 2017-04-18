Phoenix police say a sergeant among 5 injured in a car crash

Authorities say a veteran Phoenix police sergeant is among five people who have been injured in a car accident.
They say all five people were transported to hospitals Tuesday afternoon and their injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Authorities say the sergeant driving the police SUV was on duty and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the SUV collided with a sedan that then struck a family of three walking on a sidewalk.
They say one of the adults was injured and the 5 month-old child in a stroller suffered a broken arm.
Police say the sedan was driven by a man who had his 5-year-old daughter seated inside.
They both were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Police say the names of the five people injured aren't immediately available.
