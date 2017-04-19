Former state trooper sentenced for kicking handcuffed man

A former Pennsylvania state trooper will spend time in jail after being convicted of kicking a handcuffed man in the face and lying on a police report.
Ryan Luckenbaugh was sentenced Tuesday to nine to 22 months behind bars.
In 2015, Luckenbaugh kicked a man as he sat handcuffed on a curb. The man had been arrested after making an obscene gesture at Luckenbaugh while skateboarding against traffic in Harrisburg. Luckenbaugh filed a report claiming the skateboarder hit his police car and spat into it. Dash cam video showed he did not.
Luckenbaugh's attorney asked the judge not to punish him for what he called one bad reaction, saying Luckenbaugh had suffered enough by losing his job.
The judge said Luckenbaugh's actions undermined the public trust in police.
