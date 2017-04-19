Bill proposed to offer first responder license plates

Lawmakers in Maine have proposed a bill that would offer special plates to first responders.
WABI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pQQhNJ) that the bill is meant to help EMS workers when they respond to emergency calls. Special plates will notify the public that medical workers or firefighters are on the scene.
Republican Rep. Frances Head, the bill's sponsor, says that first responder plates will prevent designated vehicles from being towed in emergency situations. Frances adds that identification is crucial in the event of an emergency.
Twenty-eight other states already offer EMS license plates.
The proposed bill would use funding from public donations and the Secretary of State's office to support the plates.
