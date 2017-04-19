National Politics

April 19, 2017 10:32 AM

Sheriff's office: 2 inmates hurt while trying to escape jail

The Associated Press
BARHAMSVILLE, Va.

Authorities say two inmates were severely injured when they tried to break out of a Virginia jail.

Media outlets report that the inmates are being treated at a hospital after they were cut by razor wire at Henrico Jail East on Tuesday night.

The Henrico Sheriff's Office said the two inmates were spotted on surveillance video, and deputies went after them. As the inmates tried to run, one fell from the top of the fence and both were cut on razor wire.

Officials say despite their injuries, they are expected to survive.

Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church

Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church 0:13

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church 2:25

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

