Sheriff's office: 2 inmates hurt while trying to escape jail

Authorities say two inmates were severely injured when they tried to break out of a Virginia jail.
Media outlets report that the inmates are being treated at a hospital after they were cut by razor wire at Henrico Jail East on Tuesday night.
The Henrico Sheriff's Office said the two inmates were spotted on surveillance video, and deputies went after them. As the inmates tried to run, one fell from the top of the fence and both were cut on razor wire.
Officials say despite their injuries, they are expected to survive.
