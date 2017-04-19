National Politics

April 19, 2017 8:36 PM

Massachusetts drops snake island plan that rattled residents

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts is dropping its plan to establish a colony of venomous timber rattlesnakes on an uninhabited island.

The state Fisheries and Wildlife board voted unanimously on Wednesday to suspend the plan indefinitely after residents in the region raised safety concerns.

State officials previously planned to bring some of the endangered snakes to an off-limits island in the Quabbin Reservoir to revive the species. Officials say there are only about 200 of the snakes left in Massachusetts.

The plan faced backlash from critics who worried the snakes would leave the island and attack hikers, fishermen and hunters.

Wildlife officials said the fears were unfounded, but after a series of public hearings the board halted the plan. Instead, the group says it will seek a statewide plan to conserve the species.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators 1:42

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators
Peachtree Mall murder trial features surveillance video 2:24

Peachtree Mall murder trial features surveillance video
Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos