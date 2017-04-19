National Politics

April 19, 2017 9:03 PM

Ex-South El Monte mayor sentenced to prison for bribery

The Associated Press
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif.

The former mayor of South El Monte has been sentenced to federal prison for taking thousands of dollars in bribes.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune (http://bit.ly/2o5nZ5O ) says Luis Aguinaga (ah-gwee-NAH'-gah) was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Wednesday. He has until June 30 to surrender.

He also was given 3,000 hours of community service and ordered to pay $12,000 in fines and restitution.

Aguinaga was mayor of the eastern Los Angeles suburb until he resigned last year.

Prosecutors say during his seven years in office, Aguinaga accepted at least $45,000 in bribes from a contractor as rewards for city contracts.

The contractor left envelopes stuffed with cash in a City Hall bathroom or a parked car.

Aguinaga pleaded guilty to bribery last fall.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators 1:42

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators
Peachtree Mall murder trial features surveillance video 2:24

Peachtree Mall murder trial features surveillance video
Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos