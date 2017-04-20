National Politics

April 20, 2017 5:38 AM

Grand opening event set for Pike County All Wars Museum

The Associated Press
PITTSFIELD, Ill.

A museum that honors military veterans in western Illinois is poised to officially open and it's going to be a lot bigger than originally planned.

The Quincy Herald-Whig (http://bit.ly/2oOQL7G ) reports the grand opening for the Pike County All Wars Museum in Pittsfield will be held on Saturday.

The museum has been open to visitors since last year but a $10,000 grant and individual donations made it possible to buy an adjacent 3,500 square-foot former classroom that will house the museum's display vehicles. That display will include a rare Vietnam-era utility vehicle called a Gama Goat that's been restored to working condition.

After the grand opening, the museum will be open from noon until 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and by appointment the rest of the week.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators 1:42

Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators
Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos