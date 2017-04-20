National Politics

April 20, 2017 10:23 AM

Police search for escaped inmate in northern Idaho

The Associated Press
NEZPERCE, Idaho

Law enforcement officials on Thursday are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Lewis County Jail in northern Idaho.

The Lewiston Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2pGkLTo) that 54-year-old Derek Bost escaped at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis says Bost slipped wrist restraints and got into a gray 1992 Jeep Cherokee and drove away.

Davis says Bost possibly had accomplices.

Police found the vehicle about two hours later in nearby Juliaetta and chased a man running near the river but he disappeared into the woods.

Police say Bost is likely wearing blue jeans and a dark, long-sleeved shirt rather than jail attire.

Bost is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. Police say he's considered armed and dangerous.

