April 22, 2017 2:52 PM

Casper councilman wants state probe into police chief

The Associated Press
CASPER, Wyo.

A Casper city councilman who used to be police chief says the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation should look into leadership problems at the Police Department.

Councilman Chris Walsh made the request in a letter to the interim city manager.

In the letter Thursday, Walsh says several people have complained about a hostile work environment and made allegations that could have a criminal aspect.

Walsh seeks investigation, in part, into whether Police Chief Jim Wetzel told officers to submit false grant applications and committed perjury while speaking under oath in a deposition. Wetzel didn't return messages seeking comment.

Interim City Manager Liz Becher told the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2oU979a ) she would not request an investigation without a majority council vote.

She says two internal investigations related to the department are underway.

