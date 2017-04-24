National Politics

April 24, 2017 2:50 AM

Secretary of state's office removing outdated voter files

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia secretary of state's office says more than 47,000 outdated or ineligible voter files have been removed from the state's voter registration system.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a news release his office worked with county clerks in every county to remove the files, and he says there's still more work to do.

The release said workers coordinated with the state Division of Corrections to eliminate convicted felons who are ineligible to be registered to vote while incarcerated. During the last few weeks, 1,170 felons were removed from voter files.

The release said the office next will perform a national review of deceased voters whose death records haven't been accessible to county clerks with prior technology. A long-term goal is to work with other states to eliminate duplicate registrations.

