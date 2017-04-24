National Politics

April 24, 2017 2:54 AM

Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

A Kentucky doctor convicted of Medicaid fraud has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.

Authorities say 58-year-old Dr. Ezekiel O. Akande of Somerset was sentenced late last week by Pulaski Circuit Court Judge David A. Tapp.

State Attorney General Andy Beshear's office says a Somerset jury convicted Akande in March for Medicaid fraud and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

Beshear's office says Akande operated the Somerset Regional Pain Center. Prosecutors say he stood trial for receiving payment from Kentucky's Medicaid program for tobacco cessation counseling he did not perform.

Beshear's Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse handled prosecution of the case.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:26

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel
Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest 2:21

Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest
Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae 4:55

Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos