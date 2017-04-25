National Politics

April 25, 2017 12:04 AM

Commission set to vote on New Jersey statehouse renovations

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey officials are set to vote on Republican Gov. Chris Christie's plan for four-year $300 million renovation of the statehouse.

The State Capitol Joint Management Commission is scheduled to vote on a resolution approving the renovations on Tuesday.

Christie announced the major renovations to the deteriorating 18th-century building in November. Workers have begun boarding up windows with sheets of plywood around the building.

Treasurer Ford Scudder said in February the governor's office and state department employees who work in the statehouse would be moving to a state building down the street in the capital.

Christie says the building is a "fire trap" that hasn't been significantly updated in six decades.

