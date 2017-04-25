2 seek Republican nomination for South Carolina Senate

Voters are choosing a Republican candidate for a vacant South Carolina Senate seat.
Former Pendleton mayor Carol Burdette and Powdersville businessman Richard Cash are on Tuesday's ballot for the Anderson County seat.
Burdette led the April 11 primary, getting 31 percent of the vote among eight candidates. Cash was second with 26 percent.
There is no Democratic candidate so the winner of Tuesday's runoff is likely to win the May 30 special election.
Anderson Sen. Kevin Bryant became lieutenant governor in January, after Gov. Nikki Haley became the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster took over as governor.
Cash has criticized Burdette for failing to attend two candidate forums. Burdette has accused Cash's supporters of distorting her views on the Second Amendment and abortion.
