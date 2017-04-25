National Politics

April 25, 2017 12:05 PM

Critics protest closing Texas fishing spot Rollover Pass

The Associated Press
GALVESTON, Texas

Some fans of fishing at the popular Rollover Pass cut in Texas have protested plans to fill the gap and build a park and pier.

The Galveston County Daily News (http://bit.ly/2q1e0vQ ) reports a judge last week affirmed the authority of Galveston County commissioners, who in 2016 voted to use eminent domain to acquire the property.

No timetable was set to fill the 200-foot-wide channel connecting Galveston Bay to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Bolivar (BAH'-lee-vur) Peninsula travel and fishing destination is owned by the Gulf Coast Rod, Reel and Gun Club. About two dozen pass supporters demonstrated Monday.

The pass was created through a public-private partnership and dredged by Texas in 1954. The Texas General Land Office has pushed for closure amid concerns about erosion and silt reaching nearby shipping lanes.

