Critics protest closing Texas fishing spot Rollover Pass

Some fans of fishing at the popular Rollover Pass cut in Texas have protested plans to fill the gap and build a park and pier.
The Galveston County Daily News (http://bit.ly/2q1e0vQ ) reports a judge last week affirmed the authority of Galveston County commissioners, who in 2016 voted to use eminent domain to acquire the property.
No timetable was set to fill the 200-foot-wide channel connecting Galveston Bay to the Gulf of Mexico.
The Bolivar (BAH'-lee-vur) Peninsula travel and fishing destination is owned by the Gulf Coast Rod, Reel and Gun Club. About two dozen pass supporters demonstrated Monday.
The pass was created through a public-private partnership and dredged by Texas in 1954. The Texas General Land Office has pushed for closure amid concerns about erosion and silt reaching nearby shipping lanes.
